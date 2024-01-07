Israel Police announced the death of Sergeant Shay Germay, a border police (Magav) fighter, who was in an operational vehicle that was hit by an explosive device (IED) during a counterterrorism operation in the West Bank.

According to the statement, the number of fallen police personnel from the start of the war is 60.

In an earlier Israel Defense Forces (IDF) statement, the military described the rescue near the West Bank city of Jenin as has having been done under heavy fire with helicopter support and a targeted strike on a terrorist squad by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The Magav vehicle had been hit by the IED in the Jenin refugee camp, at the time wounding four Israeli security personnel. A few hours later, it was announced that Sergeant Germay succumbed to her wounds.

According to the IDF statement, another fighter is in serious condition, one in moderate, and a third lightly wounded.