English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Ramming attack in West Bank wounds young woman

A toddler hit by Border Police's gunfire during the terrorist's neutralization died of wounds

i24NEWS
3 min read
Ramming attack in West Bank's Giv'at Ze'ev on January 7.
Ramming attack in West Bank's Giv'at Ze'ev on January 7.Article 27A of the Israeli copyright law

Two people were lightly wounded as a result of a ramming attack near Giv'at Ze'ev in the West Bank, northwest of Jerusalem, on Sunday.

Additionally, a toddler, wounded during the terrorists' neutralization, was pronounced dead. The terrorist was neutralized at the scene.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1744017649300914218

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Mogen David Adom (MDA), the national emergency service, stated: "At 17:07 a report was received in MDA's 101 Emergency Call Center to a pedestrian struck struck by a vehicle on by Bidu Checkpoint."

The MDA spokesperson later added: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a 20-year-old young woman fully conscious and suffering from minor bruises on her limbs. We performed medical examinations and provided medical treatment and evacuated her in a minor condition to Shaarei Zedek Hospital."

Article 27A of the Israeli copyright law
Ramming attack in West Bank's Giv'at Ze'ev on January 7.Article 27A of the Israeli copyright law

This is a second terrorist attack in the West Bank during the day. Earlier on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed a manhunt for a terrorist responsible for killing two in a drive-by shooting attack on highway Route 465 in the West Bank.

Read more stories like this >>

Manhunt underway for West Bank terrorist after Arab-Israeli murdered >>

IDF uses aerial support in West Bank operation after fatal IED explosion >>

Israel Police announces death of Sergeant Shay Germay, following IED explosion >>

This article received 0 comments