Ramming attack in West Bank wounds young woman

Two people were lightly wounded as a result of a ramming attack near Giv'at Ze'ev in the West Bank, northwest of Jerusalem, on Sunday.

Additionally, a toddler, wounded during the terrorists' neutralization, was pronounced dead. The terrorist was neutralized at the scene.

Mogen David Adom (MDA), the national emergency service, stated: "At 17:07 a report was received in MDA's 101 Emergency Call Center to a pedestrian struck struck by a vehicle on by Bidu Checkpoint."

The MDA spokesperson later added: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a 20-year-old young woman fully conscious and suffering from minor bruises on her limbs. We performed medical examinations and provided medical treatment and evacuated her in a minor condition to Shaarei Zedek Hospital."

This is a second terrorist attack in the West Bank during the day. Earlier on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed a manhunt for a terrorist responsible for killing two in a drive-by shooting attack on highway Route 465 in the West Bank.

