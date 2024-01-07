Ramming attack in West Bank wounds young woman
A toddler hit by Border Police's gunfire during the terrorist's neutralization died of wounds
Two people were lightly wounded as a result of a ramming attack near Giv'at Ze'ev in the West Bank, northwest of Jerusalem, on Sunday.
Additionally, a toddler, wounded during the terrorists' neutralization, was pronounced dead. The terrorist was neutralized at the scene.
Mogen David Adom (MDA), the national emergency service, stated: "At 17:07 a report was received in MDA's 101 Emergency Call Center to a pedestrian struck struck by a vehicle on by Bidu Checkpoint."
The MDA spokesperson later added: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a 20-year-old young woman fully conscious and suffering from minor bruises on her limbs. We performed medical examinations and provided medical treatment and evacuated her in a minor condition to Shaarei Zedek Hospital."
This is a second terrorist attack in the West Bank during the day. Earlier on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed a manhunt for a terrorist responsible for killing two in a drive-by shooting attack on highway Route 465 in the West Bank.
