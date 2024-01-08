Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah to look at "what happened to their friends [Hamas] in the south," assuring the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers on the Lebanon border, "this is what will happen here in the north."

Netanyahu visited an IDF base on the northern border with Lebanon, during escalating attacks by the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah. He was accompanied by an entourage that included the Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat, a fellow Likud party member.

"I chose to come to Kiryat Shmona on the day of shelling on us, of anti-tank fire. I very much appreciate the service you and your friends are doing here, to protect our northern borders and also to send a message to Hezbollah," Netanyahu declared.

"Hezbollah got us massively wrong in 2006, and is getting us massively wrong now. It thought we were "spider webs", suddenly to see what a "spider" we are. It sees here tremendous power, the unification of a people, a determination to do whatever is necessary to restore security to the north, and I tell you - this is my policy."

"We will do everything to restore security to the north and allow your families, because many of you are local, to return home safely and know that we cannot be messed with. We will do whatever it takes. Of course, we prefer that this be done without a wide campaign, but that will not stop us," the Israeli prime minister referred to a military intervention if diplomatic efforts fail, a key point reiterated by several of Israel's leaders.

"We gave them an example of what is happening to their friends in the south, this is what will happen here in the north. We will do everything to restore security," he concluded.