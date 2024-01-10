SPYDER all in one air-defense system undergoes successful interception test

Defense technology company RAFAEL has announced the successful test of its advanced SPYDER air-defense system in its latest configuration, known as "All in One."

The test, conducted in collaboration with the Israeli Ministry of Defense Directorate of Defense Research & Development, demonstrated the system's capabilities by intercepting an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in a challenging operational scenario with a direct and effective hit.

In the recent test conducted in Israel, the SPYDER All in One system successfully intercepted a UAV in a complex operational scenario, marking a significant achievement in demonstrating the system's effectiveness against challenging ground-launched threats.

Brigadier General (Res.) Pini Yungman, Executive Vice President and Head of the Air Defense Division at RAFAEL, emphasized the company's commitment to advancing air defense solutions that address evolving threats in various arenas.

The SPYDER air defense system, already in operational use by various military forces worldwide, provides comprehensive solutions against diverse airborne threats, including missiles, UAVs, aircraft, helicopters, and tactical ballistic missiles (TBMs). The system utilizes two families of RAFAEL-manufactured interceptor missiles, PYTHON and Derby.

RAFAEL introduced the "All in One" configuration for the SPYDER, featuring an integrated radar, electro-optical launcher, advanced control and command system, and PYTHON and Derby interceptors – all mounted on a single platform. This innovative setup serves as an optimal air defense solution for both point defense and area defense applications, whether deployed as part of a SPYDER battery or independently with minimal operator involvement.

