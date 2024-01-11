Israeli security services foil Jerusalem bomb plot by ISIS supporters

Israel Police and the Shin Bet internal security agency foiled terror attacks planned by two suspects from East Jerusalem who supported the Islamic State (ISIS), it was disclosed on Thursday morning in a press statement.

According to the statement, the arrested terrorists planned to prepare charges and explosive devices for use against the Israeli security forces, but the police and the Shin Bet were able to stop the attack before it could be realized.

The investigation began at the Shin Bet, along with the police’s Jerusalem district, on suspicions of an intention to carry out bomb attacks by supporters of ISIS. As such, detectives arrested a 23-year-old suspect from Jebel Makbar in East Jerusalem and then his friend, a 21-year-old resident of the same neighborhood.

According to the investigation's findings, the two suspects began supporting the ideology of ISIS after viewing content by the terrorist organization via the Internet, particularly on Telegram, including gore content and videos of executions.

Influenced by the terrorist organization’s media, the two planned to carry out terror attacks. Prior to their arrest, the suspects began preparing and learning about how to prepare explosive charges. But the plans were revealed by the police and Shin Bet before the intended plans could be carried out.

In addition, one of the suspects will have a pedophilia investigation opened against him after under-age meterial was found on his phone during a search related to the terror charges.

“In the past year, the Jerusalem District Police and the Shin Bet foiled dozens of attacks and attempted attacks in the Jerusalem area, in a variety of ways, both thanks to activity on the intelligence and investigative level and thanks to the vigilance, professionalism and quick response of the Jerusalem District police officers and security forces operating in the various sectors,” the joint statement concluded.