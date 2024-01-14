Terror squad wounds 5 Israeli soldiers during overnight infiltration from Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officials informed i24NEWS that a terrorist squad was fully equipped in tactical gear attempting to cross from Lebanon into Israel, and were eliminated overnight after being identified.

“The terrorists came with full gear in order to carry out an attack in Israeli territory,” the IDF officials said, adding that the incident occurred at Har Dov near a military outpost in northern Israel.

“We still don’t know what organization the terrorists belong to,” the IDF officials told i24NEWS, adding that it was still not known if a later missile attack on Kfar Yuval was connected to one at Har Dov.

"During the incident five IDF soldiers were injured, two moderately and an additional three lightly. The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment," the military said in an official statement.

IDF Spokesperson

The officials did say that the event at Kfar Yuval, “does not look good.” A man in his 40s was declared dead and a 70-year-old woman was critically wounded, transferred by medevac to a nearby hospital with multi-system damage.

Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for six launches toward Israel, including the anti-tank fire that hit a residential home at Kfar Yuval in the Galilee region.