Shin Bet exposes Iran's attempts to manipulate discourse on hostages being held in Gaza

Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency announced on Monday of increasing espionage and social sabotage attempts by Iran, attempting to sow discord among Israeli society by manipulating social media groups for families of hostages held in Gaza.

Among the thwarted operations were also espionage missions to photograph homes of Israeli security officials, as well others who have been outspoken against Iran. These covert Iranian missions are in addition to previously reported odd job adverts or catfishing attempts to recruit or ensnare accomplices in Israel.

"Initiating gatherings near the families' homes, sending bouquets of flowers and messages to their homes," were some of the actions the Shin Bet described as Iranian actions to manipulate Israeli society in regards to the hostages held in Gaza.

"As part of the protests for the return of the abductees, the Iranian security forces are promoting on these platforms an active activity of hanging signs drafted by the Iranians, photographing demonstrators, filling out "surveys" and more," the Israeli security agency explained.

Shin Bet Spokesperson

The Shin Bet explained that Iranian security officials were suspected to be operating through a number of platforms, such as "Tears of War" which was described as using job adverts with tasks that would lead to propaganda and extremism. The fictitious profiles were also named as "Deborah," "Noa" and "Tamir."

Another platform used by the Iranians was in a Telegram channel named "BringHomeNow," where details were gathered and contacts made, among authentic activity in the group.

Shin Bet Spokesperson

An Israeli news channel, Kan 11, was also spoofed through a "Kan +" operation that had pretended to be doing research through surveys, using graphic features of the legitimate channel, but was actually a phishing operation.

Finally, different social media accounts based in Iran were found to be impersonating various political parties or movements in order to inflame the political discourse and deepen the divide in Israeli society.