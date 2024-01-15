MDA Emergency response medic Eli Rahmot describes what they saw upon arriving at the scene

Emergency MDA medic Eli Rahmot: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw three injured people who were conscious. A 66-year-old man was lying down suffering from penetrating injuries to his body. In about 50 meters, two injured people were walking in a light condition, suffering from minor bruises on their bodies."

"We gave them initial medical treatment on the ground and evacuated them in an MDA intensive care vehicle to the hospital when their condition is mild and moderate."