English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Woman killed, 17 wounded in terror attack in central Israel

A car ramming and stabbing attacks occurred as schools were dismissing students for the day

Matthias Inbar, Jonathan Regev
1 min read
Police at the scene of a terror attack in the central Israeli town of Ra'anana, leaving 18 people injured in the stabbing, ramming attack. January 15, 2024.
Police at the scene of a terror attack in the central Israeli town of Ra'anana, leaving 18 people injured in the stabbing, ramming attack. January 15, 2024.Itai Ron/Flash90

Preliminary reports from MDA on Monday indicated eight wounded in suspected terror attack in Ra'anana in central Israel. Suspected car ramming and stabbing attack are initially reported.

Second suspect arrested in connection with attack

The second suspect has also been identified as being from the West Bank city of Hebron. 

Woman killed in attack was 70-years-old

Investigation handed over to Shin Bet following suspects' arrests

Itai Ron/Flash90
Police at the scene of a terror attack in the central Israeli town of Ra'anana, leaving 18 people injured in the stabbing, ramming attack. January 15, 2024Itai Ron/Flash90

Beilinson Hospital: 6 wounded were run over and evacuated to the trauma room

Three are said to be in serious condition: one in their 60s, another in their 20s, and a minor.

Two minors are in medium condition. One person in their 20s is lightly wounded.

Gili Yaari/Flash90
Police at the scene of a terror attack in the central Israeli town of Ra'anana, January 15, 2024Gili Yaari/Flash90

Israeli woman succumbs to wounds sustained in attack

MDA Emergency response medic Eli Rahmot describes what they saw upon arriving at the scene

Emergency MDA medic Eli Rahmot: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw three injured people who were conscious. A 66-year-old man was lying down suffering from penetrating injuries to his body. In about 50 meters, two injured people were walking in a light condition, suffering from minor bruises on their bodies."

"We gave them initial medical treatment on the ground and evacuated them in an MDA intensive care vehicle to the hospital when their condition is mild and moderate."

Gili Yaari/Flash90
Police at the scene of a terror attack in the central Israeli town of Ra'anana, January 15, 2024Gili Yaari/Flash90

8 casualties of the Ra'anana attack are children - report

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1746873127001276655

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Police say suspects, Hebron residents, switched 3 cars before arrest

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1746876878357447145

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Clause 27a of the Israeli copyright law
Mugshot of a suspect in a ramming terror attack in multiple locations throughout Ra'anana, central Israel.Clause 27a of the Israeli copyright law

Number of wounded people rises to 18 casualties

Article 27A of the Israeli copyright law
18 wounded in suspected terror attacks in central Israel on January 15.Article 27A of the Israeli copyright law

Main suspect stabbed a woman, stole a car, carried out ramming in two areas

Article 27A of the Israeli copyright law
11 wounded in suspected terror attacks in central Israel on January 15.Article 27A of the Israeli copyright law

14 wounded, 70-year old women in critical condition, two more people - in serious

"MDA EMTs are treating and evacuating 14 casualties: 70 year old female in critical condition, 34 and 16 year old males in serious condition with head and limb injuries, 8 in moderate condition and 3 in mild condition."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1746871128071528476

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Authorities ask Ra'anana residents to stay indoors, local schools are directed not to let students outside

The suspected attack occurred as many schools were dismissing students for the day.

MDA is treating 11 wounded in two separate incidents in 'varying conditions'

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1746864696253170064

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Medics: 4 wounded  rushed to emergency room, some in serious and moderate conditions

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1746867605627928624

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Police forces are at the scene, investigating 'unusual' incidents

9 people were wounded in separate incidents in Ra'anana

This article received 2 comments