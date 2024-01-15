Woman killed, 17 wounded in terror attack in central Israel
A car ramming and stabbing attacks occurred as schools were dismissing students for the day
Second suspect arrested in connection with attack
The second suspect has also been identified as being from the West Bank city of Hebron.
Woman killed in attack was 70-years-old
Investigation handed over to Shin Bet following suspects' arrests
Beilinson Hospital: 6 wounded were run over and evacuated to the trauma room
Three are said to be in serious condition: one in their 60s, another in their 20s, and a minor.
Two minors are in medium condition. One person in their 20s is lightly wounded.
Israeli woman succumbs to wounds sustained in attack
MDA Emergency response medic Eli Rahmot describes what they saw upon arriving at the scene
Emergency MDA medic Eli Rahmot: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw three injured people who were conscious. A 66-year-old man was lying down suffering from penetrating injuries to his body. In about 50 meters, two injured people were walking in a light condition, suffering from minor bruises on their bodies."
"We gave them initial medical treatment on the ground and evacuated them in an MDA intensive care vehicle to the hospital when their condition is mild and moderate."
8 casualties of the Ra'anana attack are children - report
Police say suspects, Hebron residents, switched 3 cars before arrest
Number of wounded people rises to 18 casualties
Main suspect stabbed a woman, stole a car, carried out ramming in two areas
14 wounded, 70-year old women in critical condition, two more people - in serious
"MDA EMTs are treating and evacuating 14 casualties: 70 year old female in critical condition, 34 and 16 year old males in serious condition with head and limb injuries, 8 in moderate condition and 3 in mild condition."
Authorities ask Ra'anana residents to stay indoors, local schools are directed not to let students outside
The suspected attack occurred as many schools were dismissing students for the day.
Police forces are at the scene, investigating 'unusual' incidents
