Victim in Ra’anana terror attack identified as 79-year-old Edna Bluestein

The victim of today's terror attack in Ra’anana has been identified as 79-year-old Edna Bluestein, a resident of the central town.

The incident unfolded on Monday afternoon and involved a combination of ramming and stabbing attacks that left over a dozen people wounded and claimed the life of Bluestein.

Hamas has claimed responsibility for the coordinated assault. The assailants involved in the attacks have been identified as Muhammad Zaidat, 44, and Ahmed Zaidat, 24, both from Hebron. The terrorists were apprehended by Israeli authorities after a series of ramming incidents and vehicle swaps.

The terror spree unfolded as one assailant stabbed a woman, while another stole a car to carry out ramming attacks in various locations, according to Israel Police. The terrorists switched vehicles three times after crashes, leaving a trail of chaos in their wake.

Itai Ron/Flash90

On Haroshet Street, two individuals were slightly injured after being run over, and a 66-year-old man sustained serious injuries from a stabbing.

Additionally, fifteen people were injured to varying degrees on Ahuza Street, the main street of the city. Among the wounded, a 34-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy are in serious condition with head injuries.

Gili Yaari /Flash90

The international impact of the attack was underscored by the confirmation from France's Foreign Ministry that two of the injured hold French citizenship.

The Schneider Pediatric Center's emergency medicine department director, Dr. Ron Brunett, reported that seven children were brought in for treatment. Six of them, aged between 10 and 16, are in mild condition.