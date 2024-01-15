English
Israeli airstrikes reported near Aleppo airport in Syria - report

According to unconfirmed reports, explosions were heard near the city's airport, which has been targeted by Israel in the past

The site of several Israeli airstrikes on the airport of Aleppo in northern Syria
Syrian media on Monday evening has reported suspected Israeli airstrikes against Iran-linked targets in Aleppo, Syria.

According to unconfirmed reports, explosions were heard near the city's airport, which has been targeted by Israel in the past.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights attributed Monday's attacks to Israel.

Planet Labs PBC via AP
This satellite photo shows the damage after an alleged Israeli strike targeting Aleppo International Airport in Aleppo, Syria, on September 7, 2022.Planet Labs PBC via AP

The Jewish state rarely comments on its operations conducted in Syria.

This is a developing story

