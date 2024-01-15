Israeli airstrikes reported near Aleppo airport in Syria - report
Syrian media on Monday evening has reported suspected Israeli airstrikes against Iran-linked targets in Aleppo, Syria.
According to unconfirmed reports, explosions were heard near the city's airport, which has been targeted by Israel in the past.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights attributed Monday's attacks to Israel.
The Jewish state rarely comments on its operations conducted in Syria.
This is a developing story
