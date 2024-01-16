IDF soldier wounded in firefight with 20 suspects at Egypt border crossing

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated a female soldier was wounded in a firefight with 20 suspects attempting to cross the border from Egypt, while Egyptian officials said a drug smuggling operation was thwarted in the area.

A spokesperson for the Egyptian army said a clash broke out and one individual was killed south of the Al-Awja (Nitzana) border crossing, adding the smuggling of an "estimated 174 kilograms of narcotic substances of various types, was thwarted."

The IDF, for its part, only indicated that the Israeli soldiers identified hitting the suspects near the Nitzana border opening, without going into detail about the incident. The female soldier was initially moderately wounded, but after medical treatment her condition has improved.

The spokesperson for the Egyptian army said 6 of the smugglers were arrested, and highlighted that the incident occurred south of the border crossing where aid deliveries for Gaza have been inspected.

Israel and Egypt have been at odds over a decades-old peace treaty and its Philadelphi Corridor buffer zone, in part due to smuggling operations and the passage of terrorists through various tunnel routes, as well as a fear that hostages could be taken out and disappear off the radar.

Other incidents were rare occurrences on the border but have happened in the last year, before and after the war erupted in Gaza as a result of the Hamas-led October 7 massacre in southern Israel.