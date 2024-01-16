IDF northern commander: 'Prepared more than ever' for expansion of fighting in Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Major General Ori Gordin, head of the Northern Command, declared a high state of readiness amid escalating attacks on the border, speaking to the 5030 Battalion during an exercise which included simulating an operation in Lebanon.

"The exercise we are in is part of the importance of increasing our readiness for the expansion of the fighting and the attack on Lebanon. We are more ready for this than we have ever been, for tonight if we have to," the commander was quoted as saying.

"We will continue to strengthen the readiness and the assessments moving forward," Gordin added.

"On October 7th we went to war, a war for our home. You all showed up long before we called you to do this defense mission. Even now tens of thousands of soldiers are deployed to do defense on the northern border of Lebanon," the general said.

"We hit a lot of squads on the other side, more than 150 units were damaged and a great many capabilities were taken. We are dealing a lot with denying the capabilities, peeling back Hezbollah's capabilities and pushing it back," Gordin described recent events on the border.

"There is still a lot to deal with in order to succeed in bringing about the desired result of improved security so that we can bring the residents of the north back to their homes," he concluded.