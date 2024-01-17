IDF eliminates West Bank terrorist leader, foiling imminent large-scale attack

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a precise targeted airstrike in the West Bank area of Nablus, thanks to Shin Bet intelligence of an imminent attack by a terror cell headed by Amed Abdullah Abu-Shala, according to a press statement on Wednesday morning.

Abdullah was described as the head of terrorist infrastructure of the Balata camp in Nablus, a central terror hub in the West Bank, and was reportedly associated with the Lion's Den which receives funding from Hamas along with getting "Iranian guidance."

"The terrorist cell was eliminated by an IAF aircraft following intelligence information received by the ISA [Shin Bet] informing them of Abdullah and his cell’s intentions of carrying out an imminent terrorist attack," informed a joint statement by the two Israeli security forces.

"Following their elimination, several weapons were found in the terrorist cell’s vehicle," the statement added.

Furthermore, the statement explained that Abdullah was responsible for carrying out a number of terrorist attacks over the last year, particularly a shooting attack in Jerusalem last April during which civilians were wounded and bombing attack against IDF soldiers last October.

"Under Abdullah’s leadership, the terrorist infrastructure in the Balata camp in Nablus has received funding and guidance from Iranian sources who are in cooperation with terrorist headquarters in both the Gaza Strip and abroad," the statement concluded.