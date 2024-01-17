Israel plans to bolster aerial arsenal in unprecedented numbers - report

The Israeli government and military have set in motion an expansion of its aerial arsenal, beyond what was already planned, in order to enhance its capabilities in light of current and future threats, according to a report by Israel Hayom.

According to the report, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli officials came to the realization that a larger air force was required to deal with threats near and far, as such dozens of fighter jets and helicopters will be procured, as well as the necessary armaments.

The invigorated procurement efforts were described as intended to increase Israeli independence, at least in the field of armaments, while maintaining dependence on the American platforms.

As such, Israel would reportedly work on opening new production lines at Elbit for the manufacturing of aerial armaments, in addition to an increased production of ammunition for tanks and artillery. While at the same time working to accelerate procurement from the United States.

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

In terms of fighter jets and helicopters, Israel Hayom reported that there are efforts to double the procurement of F-35s and advanced Apaches, as well as two new squadrons of the specially produced F-15IA aircraft. Furthermore, Israeli officials have been trying to shorten the delivery processes of refueling planes and examining the possibility to double the order to four.

All in all, according to the report, there would be two squadrons of advanced Apache combat helicopters, two squadrons of F-35 “Adir” stealth fighter jets, two squadrons of F-15IAs, and eight refueling planes. Each squadron will be made up of 25 aircraft.

Ofer Zidon/Flash90

This would also allow old equipment to be taken out of service, but may still take many years for approvals to be completed and the final equipment to reach Israel. With the first F-35 deal being the closest, and the F-15s expected later, though the two different types were reportedly chosen to shorten production and stocking times.