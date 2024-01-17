Israel Police Commissioner hospitalized; Deputy assumes duties during recovery

Commissioner of Police Kobi Shabtai was hospitalized on Tuesday and is scheduled to undergo medical surgery under full anesthesia.

As a result of his hospitalization, his powers have been temporarily transferred to Commissioner Avshalom Peled, who will take on the responsibilities in his absence.

Shabtai's hospitalization follows a series of tests, with the decision for surgery made earlier in the week upon receiving the test results. While Shabtai initially hoped to return to work on Sunday, there are indications that he may require additional days of recovery beyond that.

The Commissioner was actively involved in addressing recent security incidents, including the combined attack in Ra'anana where a woman was killed, and 18 others were injured. Just two days ago, Shabtai praised the police for swiftly arresting the two terrorists responsible for the attack. Despite his absence, Shabtai says, "the police force remains on high alert, urging the public to stay vigilant and report any unusual activities."

Israel Police Spokesperson

This development comes in the context of Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir's decision to extend Shabtai's term by six months until July 17, 2024. The decision to prolong Shabtai's tenure was made at the beginning of the month, emphasizing his continued role in overseeing law enforcement during a challenging period.