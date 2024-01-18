Israel ranks highest ever in annual journalist arrests, tying with Iran for sixth place

In a recent report by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Israel has emerged as one of the world's leading jailers of reporters, tying for the sixth position with Iran.

The annual census, released by the media advocacy organization, revealed that as of December 1, 2023, at least 17 journalists were being held in Israel.

All of the detained journalists in Israel were arrested in the West Bank following the onset of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, according to the CPJ. This marks the highest number of arrests of Palestinian journalists in Israel since the CPJ began tracking global arrests in 1992.

Hadas Parush/Flash 90

The report highlighted that Israel's sixth-place ranking in journalist imprisonment is the highest it has ever achieved in the yearly arrest round-up.

China topped the list with 44 jailed journalists, followed by Myanmar with 43 and Belarus with 28. Russia and Vietnam secured the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Read more stories like this>>

•Hamas says IDF won't check medicine supplied to Gaza hostages, civilians>>

•IDF conducts searches for Hostage bodies in Gaza Strip cemeteries>>

•European Parliament conditions ceasefire on Hamas dismantling and abductees release>>