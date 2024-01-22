Terror attack foiled as 2 ISIS supporters get arrested in East Jerusalem

Israeli police together with Shin Bet on Monday reported foiling an attack prepared by Islamic State (ISIS) members.

The two terrorists - 19 and 20 years old - are stated to have been arrested in eastern Jerusalem earlier in December.

Courtesy to Israel Police Spokesperson

Security services reported finding ISIS and Hamas flags together with chemicals believed to be meant for an attack. A relevant guideline was also discovered.

Earlier in January, Israeli security services reported thwarting another terrorist attack after conducting arrests in East Jerusalem.

Read more stories like this >>

• Israeli security services foil Jerusalem bomb plot by ISIS supporters >>

• Islamic State (ISIS) claims responsibility over attack that killed over 80 people in Iran >>

• Turkey says it arrested 32 suspected ISIS terrorists planning attacks against synagogues, churches >>