Troops demolish the home of a Hamas terrorist in the West Bank

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out the demolition of the West Bank home of Bassel Shehadeh, an alleged Hamas operative accused of supplying firearms used in a deadly shooting attack near the settlement of Eli in June.

The military action took place overnight in the town of Urif, south of Nablus, and is part of ongoing efforts to address security concerns stemming from the June attack.

Bassel Shehadeh has been indicted for his alleged involvement in the attack, where two Hamas gunmen stormed a gas station adjacent to Eli, opening fire at a hummus spot. The June 2023 attack resulted in the tragic deaths of four Israelis, including three patrons of the restaurant and an individual at the gas station. The assailants, Muhannad Faleh Shehadeh and Khaled Mustafa Sabah, both from Urif, were subsequently killed in confrontations with security forces.

IDF Spokesperson

The IDF spokesperson confirmed the demolition operation, stating that troops entered Urif and razed Shehadeh's three-story home overnight. The evacuation of the building's occupants preceded the controlled demolition of the second floor. The process of demolishing a terrorist's home typically involves meticulous planning and can take several months, with the High Court addressing appeals from the family.

IDF Spokesperson

Preparations for the demolition began in September, highlighting the thoroughness of the procedure. Security forces often choose an optimal time to enter Palestinian areas for such operations. The demolition marks a strategic move by the IDF to disrupt networks associated with the June attack and deter future acts of violence.

The attack in Eli had broader repercussions, triggering revenge assaults by Jewish extremists in nearby Palestinian villages. Hundreds of young Jewish men stormed the villages of Turmus Ayya, Umm Safa, and Urif, engaging in destructive activities such as setting fire to houses, vehicles, and fields, and firing live rounds at locals.