IDF chief freezes external military investigation into October 7 oversights - report

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, froze the establishment of an external committee of generals to investigate oversights surrounding the October 7 attack and the ensuing war, according to Ynet.

According to the report, Halevi decided to halt the aforementioned external investigation by military experts until the IDF’s internal investigations were completed. The Chief of Staff had also asked the State Comptroller to wait until after the war to carry out the government's investigation.

When the Chief of Staff first informed Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of the plan to establish an external committee of military experts to investigate, it was leaked to the Israeli media and resulted in a backlash from State Security Council members, particularly the Likud party's ministers Miri Regev and Dudi Amsalem, and the far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

In particular, the ministers were concerned with the proposed appointment of former IDF Chief of Staff and Defense Minister Shaul Mofaz considered an outspoken critic of Israel’s current prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his Likud party.

Gili Yaari /Flash90

The other experts reportedly requested to lead the external committee’s investigation were retired Major Generals; Yoav Har-Even, who served as head of the IDF’s Operations Directorate; Sami Turgeman, who served as head of the Southern Command; and Aharon Ze'evi-Farkash, who headed the Military Intelligence Directorate.

According to the Ynet report, none of the experts had received official letters of appointment or powers. A week ago, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said there were “discussions” about the external team and the public would be informed of “what will be concluded.”