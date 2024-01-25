IDF clears area after fear of 3 terrorist infiltrators in northern Israel

Several communities in northern Israel, bordering Lebanon, were asked to stay off the streets and stay inside. The area was locked down in fear of a possible terrorist infiltration. The Israeli military (IDF) later said it cleared the area.

"Following reports of the identification of a suspect in the Hanita area on the Lebanese border, after scans by IDF forces in the area, the fear of infiltration was removed," the military said in a statement, without providing more details.

Gabi Naaman, Head of the Shlomi Council in northern Israel, earlier stated "Residents are called not to walk in the streets but to stay in the houses. All the settlements are closed. There is no going out and no going in."

Another regional council head, Moshe Davidovich, explained "three figures were identified in the Hanita area, so the IDF is investigating. Helicopters are constantly circling overhead, and all residents are asked to lock themselves in their homes until further notice. The movement of civilian vehicles is prohibited."

Mortar barrages were fired earlier in the day from Lebanese territory toward the Mount Dov area in northern Israel, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were reportedly responding with artillery fire.