Netanyahu at Gaza border on Tu Bi'Shvat holiday vows ‘our communities will bloom’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday visited a military base, part of the 143rd Division on the Gaza border, to plant trees in honor of the fallen soldiers as part of the Jewish holiday Tu Bi'Shvat tradition.

While at the base, which was attacked during the Hamas-led October 7 massacres, the prime minister met the men and women serving at the “Gaza Division” in various roles of combat and field intelligence, vowing to achieve absolute victory and return all hostages.

"Here, in this place, on the seventh of October, women and men fell, the best of our daughters and sons, may God avenge their blood. And today we plant trees in this land saturated with blood and grief, living trees in their memory,” Netanyahu began his speech.

“Hamas came to uproot us, we will uproot it. Hamas came to exterminate us, we will exterminate it. We will deepen our roots in our country, we will uproot our enemies. We will be here, and they will not be there,” he continued his promise to dismantle the terrorist organization that led the October 7 massacres.

Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO

“And the most important thing - we will continue to build the settlements, the moshavim, the kibbutzim. We will ensure that they bloom far beyond what was before, and we are committed to achieving the absolute victory,” Netanyahu vowed. “Complete victory means the elimination of Hamas, the return of all the hostages, we are not giving up on this goal.”

“That's why, in Tu Bi'Shvat, here, near the Gaza Strip, I say in the clearest way - there is no substitute for deepening our roots and there is no substitute for a complete victory over our enemy,” the prime minister concluded. “May we all have a Happy holiday."