U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, amid tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border, as well as demonstrations blocking humanitarian aid from entering Gaza.

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder described the call as reiterating “U.S. support for Israel's right to defend itself and the importance of ensuring uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Secretary Austin reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the pursuit of diplomacy to resolve tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border and the shared goal of avoiding regional escalation.”

For the third day in a row, families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and of soldiers fighting in the war that erupted after the Hamas-led October 7 attack, during which civilians were massacred in their homes and hundreds abducted by terrorists.

The demonstrators protested the entry of aid while their family members were held in Gaza, demanding that the humanitarian assistance would only be in exchange for the humanitarian release of the hostages, chanting “No aid will pass until the last of the abductees returns home.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli defense ministry described the phone call between Gallant and Austin as a briefing on “the progress made in achieving the goal of dismantling the Hamas terrorist organization across the Gaza strip,” with a current focus on the city of Khan Yunis.

“The Minister expressed his appreciation to the U.S. Administration for their involvement in the various efforts to ensure the release of the hostages, and emphasized the important role of U.S. pressure in this matter,” the defense ministry said in the statement.

Elad Malka / Ministry of Defense

Hezbollah’s ongoing aggression on Israel’s northern border was also discussed, and Gallant “emphasized that the continued aggression and Hezbollah's refusal to withdraw its forces from the border area, increase security tensions and hinder the possibility of reaching understandings, despite Israel’s preference for the diplomatic channel.”

“The Minister thanked Secretary Austin for his personal commitment to Israel’s security and support for Israel’s work in achieving its goals in the war. He also expressed his appreciation for the Secretary’s leadership and U.S. activities that strengthen stability and security in the Middle East region,” the Israeli statement concluded.