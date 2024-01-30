Israeli defense minister envisions similar military control in Gaza as West Bank

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant gave a security review to members of the Israeli parliament’s (the Knesset) Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, emphasizing “The main condition for realizing the goals of the war: unity at the national and political level.”

During the review, Gallant explained the challenges and tasks of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in regards to dismantling the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza, following the terror group’s October 7 attack, during which hundreds of Israelis were abducted back to the Strip.

"We are three months from the start of the ground fighting. The military achievements are working according to the plan. This is a prolonged war, a war of national determination and it is a war in which we have to persevere until we achieve a result, and I suggest that we all remember what happened here on the seventh of October,” the Israeli Defense Minister began.

"The work of eliminating the terrorist infrastructures and tunnels is final work, it is not infinite. It is difficult, it is complex, it has prices, but it is final. And we are making progress in this regard,” he explained, regarding the vast underground network of tunnels that Hamas constructed.

"I want to say in the clearest way - the State of Israel has two goals in the Gaza Strip, and a significant condition in order to implement them. The two goals are the elimination of Hamas as a military and governmental organization, and the return of the kidnapped to their homes,” Gallant stated.

“The condition in order to realize this, is unity at the national level. If we are not united, the only party that will benefit is Hamas. To realize the goals of the war, you have to go together. It's true at the military level, it happens all the time at the security level, it's true at the national - public level and it's also true at the governmental - political level, and I think we should all lend our hands to this matter,” he reiterated.

"After the war, when it ends, I think it is absolutely clear that Hamas will not rule Gaza, Israel will rule militarily but not civilly. When it comes to military freedom of action, look at what happened tonight in Jenin, when our special force goes where it needs to and eliminates terrorists in the most sensitive place there is,” the Israeli defense minister said, referencing a targeted assassination of terrorists earlier in the day.

“This is military freedom of action at its highest level, and we still do not control the place from a civilian point of view. These things can be reached, can be reached, and it will take its time. We cannot allow Hamas to rule Gaza,” Gallant concluded.

"We all hear the reports of a pending deal. On this subject, I would ask the members of the committee and everyone else - don't talk about what you don't know. The reverberations of speculation are detrimental to efforts to bring the abductees home,” the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee chairman, Yuli Edelstein, added in the statement. “As of now, in any deal we have to put the kidnapped female soldiers in the forefront of our mind. We make every effort to make this happen as quickly as possible.”