Shin Bet exposes how Hamas tried to use Israelis to unknowingly deliver explosives

The Shin Bet internal security agency on Wednesday exposed a Hamas espionage operation, during which the terrorist organization tried to solicit Israeli citizens to deliver packages without knowing what was inside.

According to the revelation, the deliveries carried explosives or weapons intended to carry out attacks against "quality targets" in Israel. Another purpose was "training" of the delivery persons.

The operation was in cooperation with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Police, in an ongoing catfishing phenomena that began before the war in Gaza. Shin Bet said Hamas operatives were working from within the Gaza Strip to use specifically Jewish Israelis to carry out these missions.

"The Facebook profiles operated by Hamas were covered by both men and women, who posted ads to locate messengers in different regions of the country on Facebook groups dealing with occasional messengers," the Shin Bet explained in a press release.