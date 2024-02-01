Shin Bet catches Arab-Israeli for Molotov attack on police station

Israel Police and the Shin Bet internal security agency in a joint statement Thursday announced an investigation into a young Arab Israeli man, identifying with the terrorist organization Hamas, tried to set fire to a police station and a sensitive industrial area.

The 20-year-old Razi Hamda was arrested on suspicions of involvement in throwing a Molotov cocktail at a police station in the northern city of Shfaram, and through the investigation discovered that a few weeks earlier the young man planned to set fire to the area around refineries in northern Israel.

Through the investigation, evidence was collected that the accused Arab Israeli man identified with Hamas through exposure to the Al Jazeera network, and other channels, but had no direct connection to the terrorist organization and acted alone without institutionalized infrastructure.

The Israeli authorities also said the accused previously took part in disturbances against the State of Israel, during the “Guardian of the Walls Operation” in 2021, particularly at the Temple Mount and against police forces in Shfaram.

Through the information obtained during the investigation, Shin Bet and the police stated the prosecutor’s office will submit an indictment with the district court in the northern city of Haifa.

The statement concluded that the latest incident “revealed an alarming picture according to which the accused was influenced by content revealing identification with terrorist organizations and therefore sought to promote a serious security activity, which miraculously ended without casualties,” and the law enforcement agencies will continue to take measures to thwart any threat.