Suspected Israeli airstrikes hit Iranian targets near Damascus - report

In the early hours of Friday morning, alleged Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeted the Iranian-backed stronghold of Sayyidah Zaynab near Damascus, according to reports in Syria.

The strikes focused on the Sayyidah Zaynab area, which has witnessed multiple alleged Israeli airstrikes in recent months, as reported by the Syrian Capital Voice news site.

Additionally, sites near Aqraba in southern Syria were reportedly among the locations hit during the airstrikes, according to information provided by Nour Abo Hassan, a journalist in the region.

As of Friday morning, Syrian state media had not confirmed the reports.

Israel has regularly struck targets in Syria it sees as Iranian attempts to transfer weapons across the region and set up a stronghold on Israel's northern border.

The IDF rarely publicly acknowledges its actions in Syria.