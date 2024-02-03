Israeli special mobility unit evacuates hundreds from Gaza frontlines

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) summarized operational activity of the special rescue unit in the Operational Driving School (BALNAM 444), part of the Marom Brigade, who have evacuated hundreds of soldiers from the frontlines in the Gaza Strip.

BALNAM 444 missions were described as occurring deep in enemy territory, under fire and in complicated conditions, but essential to logistics and saving lives.

In addition to having evacuated wounded soldiers, the special forces unit also assist in moving tens of thousands of IDF soldiers to and from battlefields in the Gaza Strip.

"The unit is a connecting thread between the interior of the Gaza Strip and the territory of Israel," the IDF said in its statement summing up BALNAM 444 activity.

"In over 1500 activities, the fighters of the Operational Driving School [BALNAM 444] evacuated many wounded fighters. The quick evacuation saves their lives," the statement concluded.

