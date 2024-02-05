Israel contemplates security measures for Ramadan amid Hamas war

Ahead of the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, Israel's defense echelon is set to deliberate security policies against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Typically, accommodations are made during Ramadan, but this year's discussions are tinged with uncertainty given the current war and expressions of support for the conflict from certain segments of the Muslim population.

The talks are expected to center around two main issues, as reported by Ynet: the Cabinet's prohibition on approximately 100,000 Palestinian Authority workers entering Israel and the number of Muslim worshippers from the Palestinian Authority permitted to access the Temple Mount during the holiday.

The defense echelon is poised to convey to the political echelon and the Cabinet that, in Muslim culture, Ramadan is a time for shopping, entertainment, and spending. The absence of such activities due to the ban on Palestinian laborers entering Israel could result in many Palestinian Arabs staying home without income.

Sources told Ynet that if the Cabinet upholds the ban or imposes movement restrictions during Ramadan, the defense echelon will stress the potential for violent disruptions and an increased risk of terror attacks during the holy month.

The security sources emphasized, "Hamas has been attempting, since the onset of the war, to incite violence and terror among Arabs in Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem, as well as Israeli Arabs on the home front – but so far, these attempts have not succeeded."

"Ramadan, being an event that unites Muslims, could present the first significant opportunity for Hamas to succeed unless we approach the situation professionally and wisely," the source added.