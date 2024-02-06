The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday morning that they were responding to an incident in Kibbutz Meirav where a terrorist opened fire towards a house.

In response to the shooting, the IDF said it had returned fire towards the terrorist and are scanning the area in northern Israel for the suspected attackers.

According to a statement from the army, the house was damaged but no one was wounded in the incident.

Kibbutz Meirav is situated just 500 meters from the border with the West Bank in northern Israel

This is a developing story