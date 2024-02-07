IDF forces eliminate three suspected terrorists in day-time West Bank operation

Israeli security forces conducted a targeted operation in the West Bank's Nur Shams refugee camp, near Tulkarem, resulting in the elimination of three suspected terrorists, including a senior operative.

The operation, carried out by undercover Border Police officers and IDF reservists from the 8105th Battalion, lasted for more than four hours following intelligence provided by the Shin Bet.

According to a joint statement by the IDF and police, the operation focused on apprehending Moatasem Ali, a wanted Palestinian believed to be a senior terror operative responsible for previous shooting attacks against IDF troops. Ali was reportedly holed up in a building within the refugee camp.

During the operation, the security forces encircled the building and employed tactics aimed at apprehending Ali, including a strategy known as the "pressure cooker." Amidst the exchange of fire, Ali and two other gunmen attempting to flee were killed by Israeli forces.

The statement confirmed the recovery of weapons from the building and emphasized that no soldiers or officers were injured during the raid. The successful operation underscores Israel's ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and maintain security in the region.

The IDF and police continue to monitor developments in the area as security remains a top priority in the West Bank.