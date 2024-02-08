Car explosion in the city of Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, reportedly targeted by a drone

Reports have emerged of a deadly drone strike allegedly carried out by Israel on a vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh, resulting in the death of senior Hezbollah operative Abbas Al-Debs.

Arabic media sources indicate that Al-Debs, who was reportedly killed earlier in the afternoon, had ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and was involved in assisting Iran in setting up air defenses in Syria.

In addition to his affiliation with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Al-Debs was identified as the commander of the area responsible for launching anti-tank fire towards the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1755604477229531181 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This strike was allegedly in retaliation for the anti-tank fire that targeted an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) base in the vicinity, resulting in serious injuries to one of the soldiers stationed there.

This is a developing story