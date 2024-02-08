IDF Air Force commanders issue warning to Hezbollah at operational conference

At an operational conference held this week at the Palmachim base, top commanders of the Israeli Air Force (IAF) delivered a stark message to Hezbollah, signaling a relentless pursuit of the group's formations.

Led by Chief of the General Staff Major General Herzi Halevi, the conference saw the participation of Air Force Commander General Tomer Bar and Southern Command Commander General Yaron Finkelman.

The commander of the Air Force warned that Hezbollah would continue to face consequences, emphasizing the readiness of Israeli aircraft to swiftly execute missions in southern Lebanon. "Dozens of aircraft are now operating in the skies of southern Lebanon," he asserted, "and as soon as you give the command - the dozens will turn into hundreds that perform the missions within minutes of the launch."

Israel Defense Forces Spokeperson's Unit

Echoing this sentiment, the commander of the Southern Command emphasized the IAF's proactive approach, stating, "The Israeli Air Force today is not the pillar of fire in front of the camp - it is inside the camp and with the camp."

The conference provided a platform for the presentation of the Air Force's strategic operations during ongoing conflicts, underscoring the comprehensive approach taken by the IDF to address security challenges. Furthermore, plans for 2024 were outlined, highlighting a focus on force building, combat readiness, and operational preparedness, particularly in the southern and northern arenas.