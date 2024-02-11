IDF and Shin Bet arrest 8 terrorists, uncover explosives lab in West Bank

In a planned operation spanning over 12 hours, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reserve fighters from Battalion 910, under the coordination of the Shin Bet, successfully completed a counter-terrorism mission in the village of Beit Omer in the West Bank.

The operation, conducted throughout Saturday night, involved thorough searches of buildings and extensive interrogations of numerous suspects. As a result, eight wanted terrorist were apprehended, and a laboratory for the production of explosives was discovered.

Alongside the arrests, security forces confiscated a significant cache of illicit items, including dozens of illegal vehicles, military equipment, incendiary materials, and ready-to-use Molotov cocktails, along with other weapons.

Moreover, in a continued effort to maintain security across the West Bank, the IDF, Shin Bet, and Special Intelligence Service personnel carried out arrests targeting six additional wanted individuals throughout the region.

IDF Spokesperson

In Bethlehem, two suspects were arrested, and weapons were seized as part of the ongoing security operations.

Since the onset of the war in Gaza, a total of over 3,060 wanted individuals have been apprehended in the West Bank. Notably, more than 1,350 of these individuals are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas, according to the IDF.