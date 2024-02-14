Northern Israel: 1 dead, 7 wounded following rocket barrage

Magen David Adom (MDA) Director-General Eli Bin reported one female died as a result of a missile barrage toward northern Israel, she was found in a damaged building in the Safed area. In addition, seven individuals were wounded.

The wounded's conditions were earlier described by paramedics as three in moderate and four in light, all of whom were fully conscious with injuries to their limbs.

"A short while ago, numerous launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into the areas of Netu'a, Manara, and into an IDF base in northern Israel," the Israeli military confirmed in a statement, adding "the IDF struck the sources of the fire."

The location of the direct impact was initially reported as in Safed, but the mayor later indicated the hit was outside the city.

The Siv Medical Center in Safed stated that five individuals had been received, and two more were on their way, with various degrees of injuries.

Read more updates on the Israel-Hamas war, HERE >>