MDA updates 2 dead were in critical condition; 2 wounded remain in serious condition and another 2 in moderate

MDA paramedic, Ari Rosenstein, was near the shooting attack when it happened and described the incident in a press statement.

"I was sitting at the entrance to the garage near the scene of the incident and I heard gunshots very close to me. I immediately ran to the scene and noticed a very difficult scene," Rosenstein recalled.

"I noticed at the bus station and near it a number of injured people lying unconscious. I did an initial check, and at the same time I asked my wife to run to our private car to get the first aid kit I have," he continued.

"I called to report to the MDA center, and in a short time, large forces of ambulances, intensive care vehicles and MDA units arrived on the scene and treated the injured and evacuated them to the hospitals," he concluded.