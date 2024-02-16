Terror attack in south Israel: 2 dead, 4 wounded and shooter neutralized
A terrorist shooting attack was carried out near the southern town of Gedera, at the Masmiya junction, the Israeli police commissioner is at the scene
Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics reported of its emergency response to a terror shooting attack in southern Israel, near the Masmiya junction on Route 40, finding upon arrival wounded in serious and critical conditions.
Israel Police confirmed a shooting took place near the Masmiya junction, and the commissioner was on his way to the scene. It was later reported as a terrorist attack.
MDA paramedic, Ari Rosenstein, was near the shooting attack when it happened and described the incident in a press statement.
"I was sitting at the entrance to the garage near the scene of the incident and I heard gunshots very close to me. I immediately ran to the scene and noticed a very difficult scene," Rosenstein recalled.
"I noticed at the bus station and near it a number of injured people lying unconscious. I did an initial check, and at the same time I asked my wife to run to our private car to get the first aid kit I have," he continued.
"I called to report to the MDA center, and in a short time, large forces of ambulances, intensive care vehicles and MDA units arrived on the scene and treated the injured and evacuated them to the hospitals," he concluded.
Palestinian reports reveal identity and picture of terrorist, Fadi Jimjum
MDA deputy regional director describes victims' conditions in-depth
"We quickly arrived at the scene with large forces, the sight was very difficult, we saw gunshot wounds lying down with some of them unconscious," Nachum David, MDA deputy director of the Lachish region, said in a statement. "We immediately performed a first aid for the wounded."
"A young man about 20 years old was unconscious without a pulse and not breathing with gunshot wounds, we gave him life-saving treatment, we tried to fight for his life and we evacuated him to the hospital during CPR operations," he described.
"Another young man about 20 years old was unconscious and a boy about 16 years old and a man about 65 years old were conscious and suffered from penetrating and severe injuries."
"A woman about 65 years old was in moderate condition, a man about 52 years old who managed to escape from the scene called us near the nearby area of Yad Binyamin."
"We got to him quickly, he was conscious and suffered from a penetrating injury to his body and we also evacuated him to the hospital where his condition is moderate and stable."
Eye witness tells Army Radio the terrorist disguised himself with yarmulke
Israel Police describe attack as terrorist arriving at a bus station and opening fire from within a vehicle, until neutralized by a civilian
"Following the report, a terrorist who arrived at a bus station apparently in a vehicle, fired at several people, until he was neutralized by a civilian who was there," a police spokesperson stated, "6 injured people were evacuated from the scene in moderate - severe condition."
The police were now scanning the area for any explosives or accomplices, with a large force conducting the searches to rule out if others were involved.
Nearby Kiryat Malachi announces its emergency response team are deployed at all entrances to the town
A municipal spokesperson also clarified that there was no suspicion of a second terrorist in the area.
MDA transferred the wounded to local hospitals, describing the victims ages as ranging from 16 to 65 years old.
The paramedics described the victims as a man in critical condition (in his 20s), another man in serious condition (also in his 20s), a 16-year-old boy in serious condition, a 65-year-old man in serious condition and a 65-year-old woman in moderate condition.
