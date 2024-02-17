Ori Yaish, 27, named as 2nd victim in Friday's terrorist attack

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday named Sgt. First Class (res.) Ori Yaish, 27, named as the second victim in Friday's terrorist attack at the Re’em Junction.

The victim named on Friday was Yishai Gartner, 23, a seminary (Yeshiva) student in Kiryat Malachi and Maor Talmud in Rehovot.

"Following the report, a terrorist who arrived at a bus station apparently in a vehicle, fired at several people, until he was neutralized by a civilian who was there," a police spokesperson stated, "six injured people were evacuated from the scene in moderate - serious condition."

The terrorist, gunned down at the scene, was named as Fadi Jamjoum, 37, from East Jerusalem's Shuafat area. He held Israeli residency.