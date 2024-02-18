Israel Police find grenades, anti-tank missile during arrest of arms smuggler

Israel Police arrested a man suspected of trafficking illegal weapons, finding a MATADOR anti-tank missile and its shoulder-mounted launcher, among other arms.

The suspect, a 24-year-old resident of East Jerusalem, was caught on Friday night in the Galilee district of northern Israel. Nine hand grenades, over a thousand rounds of machine gun ammunition, as well as the MATADOR anti-tank missile and its shoulder-mounted launcher were found in his vehicle.

According to the police statement, the operation against the arms smuggler thwarted the arrival of weapons into the hands of "hostile or criminal elements," as well as stopping any harm to civilians.

The arrest occurred near the Karmi'el Junction in northern Israel, with officers from the central and north district participating in the operation. A bomb disposal unit was called to the scene upon discovering what was being transported.

"The Northern District are working determinedly to locate and thwart any attempt to traffic in weapons that endanger the security of the citizens of Israel," the police said in the statement.

"This activity is in addition to the many operations of the North District against terrorist activity and criminal activity by means of combat, thwarting criminal elements and filing charges against those involved," the statement concluded.