IDF Northern Command: 'If we reach point of launching attack, it will be with great power'

Israeli security coordinators from the north of the country held a situational assessment during a meeting with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)'s Northern Command, headed by Major General Ori Gordin, over the weekend.

"If we reach the point of launching an attack, it will be with a great power," the commander said in a statement published Sunday.

"The defense of your communities, both the evacuees and the non-evacuees, by the standby emergency response units is part of the concept of defense, you are not just residents - you are the protective force and an integral part of our protective system," Gordin was quoted as telling the security coordinators from the northern region.

"There's great appreciation for the action and the defense until now, for the partnership on the way to achieving the goal - changing the security reality in the north in order to return the residents with security and a sense of security," the major general added.

"But, even more than that, an appreciation ahead of what more you will do. Continue to enable this very special connection that the State of Israel has between the communities - between the residents, and the army," the IDF commander concluded.

The meeting was described as "an open dialogue" with the security coordinators from the northern localities, during which the Northern Command and its commanding general presented main points of the situation along the tense border, particularly as processes for readiness preparations were speeding up.