Israeli security forces eliminated a senior terrorist during a West Bank counterterrorism operation. A fighter from the Israel Border Police was seriously wounded during an exchange of fire.

In addition, a senior Hamas terrorist was arrested in a separation operation near Ramallah. Furthermore, another three wanted persons were arrested throughout the West Bank.

Ahmed Ofi, a senior wanted man in Tulkarm, was the primary target of the operation was carried out by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Border Police, with intelligence guidance from the Shin Bet internal security agency.

The senior terrorist was described as being involved in shooting attacks against the IDF and Israelis, as well as being involved in the murder of Tulkarm residents who allegedly collaborated with Israel.