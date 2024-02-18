Hostile attack attempted El Al communication network takeover - report

In a concerning sequence of events for Israeli aviation, hostile elements reportedly attempted to seize control of the communication network on an El Al flight traveling from Phuket, Thailand, to Ben Gurion Airport in Israel.

The incident unfolded while the aircraft traversed airspace known to be frequented by Houthi rebels, heightening fears of potential sabotage, according to a report from Israeli public broadcaster Kann.

Despite the alarming nature of the attempted takeover, the flight managed to reach its intended destination and land safely, averting a potentially catastrophic situation.

Moshe Shai/FLASH90

Details emerging from the incident suggest that the perpetrators sought to manipulate the plane's trajectory, possibly diverting it from its intended course. However, vigilant crew members quickly detected irregularities and took decisive action to thwart the threat.

Sources in Somalia have raised the possibility of involvement by the entity Somaliland, which recently forged a controversial agreement with Ethiopia. While the exact motives behind the attempted takeover remain unclear, authorities are actively investigating the incident to ascertain responsibility and prevent similar threats in the future.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

The instructions issued to the flight crew diverged from standard procedures, raising suspicions of ulterior motives.

Concerns mounted as there were indications that the perpetrators may have intended to compromise the aircraft's integrity or steer it towards hazardous areas. Moreover, there were apprehensions of potential ground-based threats, including kidnapping.

Prompt action by the vigilant staff averted disaster, as they swiftly disregarded the suspicious instructions and implemented alternative communication measures.

Concurrently, the pilot team meticulously cross-referenced data with other air traffic controllers, uncovering the deception and maintaining control of the aircraft.