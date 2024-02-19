Israeli authorities indict Hamas deputy leader's sister for terror funding, incitement

Israeli authorities on Monday indicted a sister of eliminated Hamas deputy leader, Saleh al-Arouri, who was arrested in January. The charges included "transferring money, inciting hatred and supporting Hamas."

A police statement said Dalal Suleiman helped transfer money to her brother al-Arouri several times over the past two years and also made several hateful statements on October 7, after the Hamas-led attack in southern Israel.

Also on Monday, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson stated 22 wanted persons were arrested in the latest counterterrorism operations in the West bank.

Since the beginning of the war, approximately 3,150 wanted persons were arrested throughout the West Bank and Jordan Valley during counterterrorism operations, over 1,350 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.

IDF Spokesperson

In the village Qabatiya, nine wanted persons were arrested. In the village Ras Karkar, there were two arrests and two guns confiscated.

In the city Al-Bireh, a wanted man was arrested and terror funding was confiscated. While in Hebron two wanted persons were arrested. In Kafr Qaddum, weapons were confiscated.