Israel Police arrest Bedouin Israeli couple for meeting Hamas agents, terror funding

Israel Police announced on Monday the rest of a Bedouin Israeli couple for meeting with Hamas agents abroad, fundraising and transferring funds for terrorism.

In one occasion, the couple Osama and Samah Al-Okbi, travelled to Turkey in order to meet with Hamas deputy chairman Saleh al-Arouri.

Israel's internal security agency Shin Bet revealed details from its investigation into the couple, who were arrested in January. The husband was described as identifying and supporting Hamas for years, while transferring funding to the terrorist organization amounting to tens of thousands over the years.

As part of the investigation, it was then discovered that the man was in contact with senior Hamas officials abroad on several occasions, meeting with them personally in Turkey while using his wife as a cover for a couple's trip.

During these meetings, the Bedouin Israeli raised money from the Hamas officials in order to continue his activities in the southern Negev region of Israel, which included fundraising and incitement.

At the end of the investigation, the Israeli prosecutor's office submitted an indictment against the Al-Okbi couple for contact with foreign agents and providing assets for terrorism.

