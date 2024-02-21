The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated three terrorists during a counterterrorism operation in the West Bank area of Jenin, arresting 14 other suspects.

In a joint statement by the IDF, along with Israel Border Police and the Shin Bet internal security agency, the Israeli security forces informed that a total of 40 wanted persons were arrested overnight throughout the West Bank and Jordan Valley.

During the operation in Jenin, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were located on the road, as well as additional weapons. According to Palestinian reports, it had been a violent clash.

The IDF indicated that in addition to the three eliminated, other suspects were injured. In the statement, a video was provided showing suspects firing and the eventual targeted drone strike on the terrorists.

In Hebron and Kharbatha al-Misbah, six wanted persons were arrested for their activity in the student cell of Hamas. In Abu Dis, terrorist funds and weapons were confiscated along with an arrest of a suspect.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, over 3,200 wanted persons were arrested throughout the West Bank and Jordan Valley. The Israeli authorities stated more than 1,350 were associated with Hamas.

