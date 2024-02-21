Israel Police say deadly Ra'anana attack targeted IDF spokesman

In a significant breakthrough, the central unit of the Israel Police in the Central District says it has successfully deciphered the case of the deadly attack that shook Ra'anana about a month ago.

The attack, which involved two terrorists running over pedestrians, resulted in the tragic death of a city resident and left several others injured. It has been revealed that the assailants had also intended to assassinate a senior IDF officer, Brigadier General Avichay Adraee, who serves as the IDF spokesman in Arabic.

The investigation, which began on January 15, 2024, after reports of a vehicle running over pedestrians on Harushot Street in Ra'anana, quickly uncovered the coordinated and sinister nature of the attack. It was discovered that the two terrorists, who worked at a local car wash, commandeered two vehicles from the institute's premises to carry out their acts.

One of the attackers initiated the onslaught by deliberately striking a pedestrian near a traffic blockade before proceeding to steal another vehicle and continue his rampage. He was eventually apprehended near his workplace, where he had sought refuge after the attack.

Simultaneously, the second terrorist, armed with a stolen vehicle, targeted innocent citizens waiting at a bus stop on Haroshet Street, resulting in the tragic death of one individual. However, swift action by a vigilant bystander, who alerted the authorities, led to the capture of the suspect following a brief chase.

During the subsequent interrogation, it was revealed that one of the terrorists had identified Brigadier General Avichay Adraee while the officer was dining at a restaurant in Ra'anana. Subsequently, the assailant had actively sought to locate and harm the IDF spokesman throughout the city, armed with a knife.

The suspects remain in custody as the investigation progresses, with their detention extended to facilitate further inquiries. This week, a prosecutor's statement was filed against them, detailing the charges they face. In the coming days, the central district attorney's office is expected to file formal indictments against the perpetrators.