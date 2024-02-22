Ben-Gvir at the scene, 'a very big disasters was avoid here thanks to the works to get weapons for police officers and civilians'

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived at the scene, stating "'a very big disasters was avoid here thanks to the works to get weapons for police officers and civilians."

"We need to finally come to the understanding that our enemies are not looking for excuses, they just want to hurt. They don't need excuses to burn the area, they hate us," the minister added. "That's why I will fight for the restrictions."