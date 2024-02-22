Terror shooting attack near Jerusalem: 1 dead, 8 wounded, and 3 terrorists neutralized
MDA paramedics arrived at the scene on highway Route 1, between Jerusalem and Ma'ale Adumim, while police scan the area for additional threats
Magen David Adom (MDA) informed the public as an initial report emerged of a shooting on highway Route 1, near Jerusalem and Ma'ale Adumim, close to the interchange. Israel Police later confirmed two terrorists were neutralized at the scene, and forces were scanning for additional suspects.
Ben-Gvir at the scene, 'a very big disasters was avoid here thanks to the works to get weapons for police officers and civilians'
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived at the scene, stating "'a very big disasters was avoid here thanks to the works to get weapons for police officers and civilians."
"We need to finally come to the understanding that our enemies are not looking for excuses, they just want to hurt. They don't need excuses to burn the area, they hate us," the minister added. "That's why I will fight for the restrictions."
Police commissioner commends first responding officer, 'I have no doubt that your determined and professional action saved the lives of many citizens'
MDA updates a man in his 20s was murdered, a young woman is in serious condition, and 4 moderately wounded
MDA paramedics updated with a complete overview of the murdered victim and the wounded, describing "The scene was complex, at this time the road is usually very busy with vehicles, and there was a large load of vehicles. The vehicles of the injured were far from each other."
The wounded were defined as "a young woman about 23 years old in serious condition, conscious, with gunshot wounds to her upper body."
"4 in moderate condition, fully conscious, including a 30-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her upper body, a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and limbs, a 51-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the limbs and a 52-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the limbs," the statement described.
"In addition, MDA teams evacuated a 59-year-old woman who was injured and 4 anxiety victims to the hospitals," the statement concluded on the conditions of the victims.
IDF reserve soldier who just returned from Khan Yunis in Gaza among the civilians and security forces who responded to the attack
A pregnant woman was reportedly wounded, has been treated and not in danger
Police update 3 terrorists came in 2 cars from Bethlehem, opened fire in different locations on highway Route 1
"Two terrorists were neutralized by civilians and the security forces on the spot. Another terrorist was neutralized by the security forces after he tried to escape from the scene," Israel Police updated in a statement.
Multiple assault rifles, Carlo-type machine gun and handgun used in attack
Hadassah hospital updates 1 wounded received in medium condition, more expected to arrive
Shaare Zedek Medical Center says it received 5 wounded, still undergoing initial assessment
MDA describes conditions of 5 wounded
"A 23-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man in serious condition, conscious; and 2 men about 40 years old in moderate and light condition," MDA paramedics updated, saying they referred to hospitals in Jerusalem.
Police announce commissioner on his way to the scene
Terror shooting attack near Jerusalem: Paramedics confirm one victim died
Israel Police confirms a third terrorist attempted to flee Jerusalem highway shooting attack and was neutralized
"3 terrorists who arrived in a vehicle, got out of their vehicle and started shooting from automatic weapons at vehicles that were standing in a traffic jam on the road towards Jerusalem," a spokesperson for Israel Police said in a statement.
"The security forces were there and neutralized two terrorists on the spot. In the scans conducted at the scene, another terrorist was located who tried to escape and he was also neutralized," the police confirmed.
"A total of 8 victims with varying degrees of injury were evacuated from the scene by medical officials to receive medical treatment," the police concluded.
Source confirms to i24NEWS: Terrorists moved in between cars shooting at drivers stuck in Jerusalem rush hour traffic jam
Eyewitnesses tell Israeli media the terrorists were in between cars shooting one-by-one during rush hour traffic jam
MDA director general says 8 wounded, with three in critical condition
Israel Police confirms two terrorists neutralized after shooting attack near Jerusalem, forces scan for more terrorists
"A short time ago a report was received of a shooting attack on Route 1 from Ma'ale Adumim towards Jerusalem. At the scene are several victims with different degrees of injury, the two terrorists were neutralized," Israel Police said in a statement, adding that security forces were scanning the area in fear of additional threats.
Shooting attack reportedly carried out by two terrorists, only one is neutralized
Highway Route 1 roads are reportedly closed completely
MDA director general says three wounded are in critical condition