Matan Elmaliah, 26, named as deceased victim in terrorist attack near Jerusalem

On a highway from Ma'ale Adumim in the West Bank, Palestinian terrorists began a deadly shooting spree toward rush hour traffic. Matan Elmaliah, 26-years-old, was killed and 10 other commuters were wounded.

Israel Police were quick to respond, with two terrorists being neutralized by civilians and security forces in the area. A third tried to escape from the scene but was quickly neutralized.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics described the conditions of the wounded transferred for medical treatment as a young woman in her 20s in serious condition; a man and a woman in their 50s, a woman in her 30s, and a man in his 20s were in moderate condition; a woman in her 50s in light condition; and four victims in acute anxiety.

The scene was describe by MDA first responder as "complex" due to the fact that the terrorists had disembarked their vehicles in multiple locations and wounded many across the highway road, made worse due to the rush hour traffic jam.

A police spokesperson describe the attack as "3 terrorists who arrived in a vehicle, got out of their vehicle and started shooting from automatic weapons at vehicles that were standing in a traffic jam on the road towards Jerusalem."

The Shin Bet internal security agency revealed the identities of the terrorists as Muhammad Zuahara, 26-years-old, a resident of Ta'amra and Bethlehem, and his brother Kadam Zuahara, 31-years-old, also from Bethlehem, and Ahmed Aluhash, 31-years-old, a resident of Zaatra.