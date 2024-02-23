Israel plans to promote construction of 3,000 homes in the West Bank

The Israeli government has announced plans to promote the construction of over 3,300 housing units in West Bank settlements, marking the largest construction operation since the beginning of the war with Hamas on October 7th.

According to reports from public broadcaster Kan 11, the proposed construction includes approximately 2,350 housing units in Ma'ale Adumim near Jerusalem, and around 300 more in Kedar, southeast of East Jerusalem.

Additionally, around 700 housing units are expected to be approved in Efrat, targeting young couples.

This decision comes in response to a terrorist attack near Ma'ale Adumim on Thursday, which resulted in the death of an Israeli soldier and injuries to at least eight others.

Gershon Elinson/Flash90

As a security measure, authorities have also prohibited Palestinians from traveling on a section of the road leading to the al-Zaim checkpoint for at least two weeks.

Construction in West Bank settlements has seen significant growth in recent years, with over 700,000 Israelis now residing in these areas, including those in East Jerusalem, according to Peace Now, a left-wing Israeli organization.