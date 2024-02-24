Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated counterterrorism operations were carried out throughout the West Bank and Jordan Valley overnight, between Friday and Saturday, including the mapping of two houses belonging to terrorists from a shooting attack near Jerusalem.

The houses belong to terrorists who carried out the shooting attack on highway Route 1, between Ma’ale Adumim in the West Bank toward Jerusalem, during which the 26-year-old Matan Elmaliah was killed and 10 wounded.

Mappings of terrorists' houses for a likely demolition were conducted in part due to the Palestinian pay-for-slay policy that financially rewards terror attacks on Israelis and Jews. Ahmed Al-Wahsh, 31, and brothers Muhammad Zawahra, 26, from Za’atara and Kathem Zawahra, 31, were three Palestinians neutralized after shooting at commuters stuck in a traffic jam.

The IDF, Shin Bet internal security agency, and Israel Border Police also carried out arrests throughout the West Bank and Jordan Valley.

In the West Bank, two wanted men were arrested in Burka and another two in Bazariya. In the Jordan Valley, a fifth wanted man was arrested in Zubaydat.

Since the beginning of the war, approximately 3,200 wanted persons were arrested throughout the West Bank and Jordan Valley during Israeli counterterrorism operations, over 1,350 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.