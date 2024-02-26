Israeli forces arrest 22 during counterterrorism operations in West Bank

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated counterterrorism operations were carried out throughout the West Bank and Jordan Valley overnight, between Sunday to Monday, including the arrest of wanted persons and confiscation of terrorist funds.

In the village Kafr Qallil and Nablus, a total of 100,000 NIS (roughly $27,500) in terrorist funding was confiscated. In the latter West Bank city, printed material belonging to terrorist factions were also confiscated from a printing house.

The Israeli security forces arrested 11 wanted men in the villages Deir Amar, Beit Omar and Silwad where suspects who identified with the terrorist organization Hamas were also questioned.

According to the IDF statement, there were no casualties to the Israeli forces and the arrested men and the confiscated funds were transferred for further treatment.

The IDF, Shin Bet internal security agency, and Israel Border Police arrested a total of 22 wanted persons throughout the West Bank and Jordan Valley during the latest counterterrorism operation.

Since the beginning of the war, approximately 3,250 wanted persons were arrested throughout the West Bank and Jordan Valley during Israeli counterterrorism operations, over 1,350 associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.

