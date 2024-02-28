IDF targets terrorist in Jenin with drone strike during West Bank op

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the use of a drone strike, targeting a terrorist target in Jenin, during a counterterrorism operation in the West Bank.

Israeli security forces arrested a total of 10 wanted men throughout the West Bank, with the most significant operation taking place in the Jenin flashpoint area.

The IDF and Israel Border Police operated in Jenin with intelligence from the Shin Bet internal security agency, uncovering improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the roads. During this operation, a drone was used to strike terrorist targets in the area.

In Beita, near Nablus, six wanted men were arrested and weapons were confiscated.

In Qalqilya, another two wanted men were arrested. The final arrest was in Abu Kesh.

IDF Spokesperson

Since the beginning of the war, approximately 3,400 wanted persons were arrested throughout the West Bank and Jordan Valley, according to the Israeli security forces about 1,500 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.

